Clark Estates Inc. NY Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in HP were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in HP by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in HP by 4.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. This trade represents a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,737 shares of company stock worth $9,316,641. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $39.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

