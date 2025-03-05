Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 11,899 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Teradata worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,899,000 after acquiring an additional 108,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,932,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.4% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,235,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,930,000 after buying an additional 91,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

