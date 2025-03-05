Clark Estates Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,287 shares during the period. Everi comprises 0.7% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.33% of Everi worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,507,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,815,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,662,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,806,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 428.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 425,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 344,573 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,222. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,216 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 2.05.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

