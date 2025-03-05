Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Incyte makes up approximately 0.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,611,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13,814.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,265,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,680,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after acquiring an additional 78,827 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,561.36. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,831.23. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,721 shares of company stock worth $2,030,925. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 258.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

