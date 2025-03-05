Snider Financial Group Acquires New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,177 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.80.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

