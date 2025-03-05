iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Raised by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,479 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 8.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $89,789,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,474,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,211,000 after purchasing an additional 743,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,139,000 after buying an additional 683,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

