Atria Investments Inc Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 889.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 332,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,063,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $188.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $168.85 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

