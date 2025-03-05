Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,378,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,782 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 67,768 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of C opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

