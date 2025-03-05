Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIFFree Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Timothy Plan International ETF makes up 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LVZ Inc. owned about 2.55% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,491,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1,412.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 375,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPIF opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $115.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.