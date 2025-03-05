Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Timothy Plan International ETF makes up 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LVZ Inc. owned about 2.55% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,491,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1,412.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 375,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPIF opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $115.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.