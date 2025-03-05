LVZ Inc. Acquires 18,060 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.