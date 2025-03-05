LVZ Inc. Has $629,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of DNOV stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $322.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

