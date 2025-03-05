Symphony Financial Services Inc. Has $10.69 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Symphony Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,860 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 8.6% of Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Symphony Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,715,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,437,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after buying an additional 279,031 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 508,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 262,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,845,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 261,441 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

