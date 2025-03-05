Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.59%. Full Truck Alliance updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

NYSE YMM opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YMM. HSBC initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.