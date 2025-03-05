International Paper (NYSE:IP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

IP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE:IP opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 435.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 96,264 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in International Paper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

