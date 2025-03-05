LVZ Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Integer by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $146.36.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

