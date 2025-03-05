Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.800-5.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.3 billion-$50.2 billion.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

