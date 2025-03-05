Top Lithium Stocks To Consider – March 4th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks represent shares of companies involved in the extraction, processing, and production of lithium, a key element essential for rechargeable batteries in electric vehicles, smartphones, and renewable energy storage systems. These stocks are influenced by global demand for energy storage solutions, technological advancements in battery technology, and the fluctuating prices of lithium on world markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.05. 7,369,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,919,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.12. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $104.03 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $468.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.56. 2,019,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $62.32. 1,938,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,075. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87.

