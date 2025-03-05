LVZ Inc. Boosts Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $294.15 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 160.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.93 and its 200 day moving average is $313.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,946.08. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,639 shares of company stock worth $105,445,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

