Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE:R opened at $153.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

