Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JGLO opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.