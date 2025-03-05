15,569 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $683.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.