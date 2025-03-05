Triad Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,200,000 after buying an additional 470,739 shares during the period.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.
About iShares National Muni Bond ETF
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares National Muni Bond ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.