Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

