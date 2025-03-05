iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Snider Financial Group owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,004 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

