Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

