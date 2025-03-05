Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Stock Performance
SBLOF opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Company Profile
