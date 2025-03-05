What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for SNDX Q1 Earnings?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.90. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,972.50. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $205,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,875.50. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,948,000 after acquiring an additional 208,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 148,491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 110,535 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

