Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NAN opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $11.93.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

