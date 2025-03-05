BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

NYSE MYN opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

