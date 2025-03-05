BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MYN opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.87.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Grab Holdings: Time to Grab More of This Rideshare Beast
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Okta’s Stock Reversal Gains Momentum—20% Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.