BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

