BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MPA opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $38,693.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,202,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,081,826.88. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 116,198 shares of company stock worth $1,362,822 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

