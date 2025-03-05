Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 21.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) traded down 21.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. 424,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 522,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$93.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amarc Resources news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.