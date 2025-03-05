What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Flywire Q4 Earnings?

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million.

FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

In other Flywire news, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Flywire by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

