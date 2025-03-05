FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ECN Capital Issued By Cormark

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for ECN Capital in a report released on Monday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.68.
ECN Capital Trading Down 1.0 %
ECN stock opened at C$3.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.69. The company has a market cap of C$606.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -17.87%.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
