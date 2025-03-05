Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 321,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $180.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $934.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

