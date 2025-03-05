Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Onefund LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 132,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 317,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,446,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,213.28. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,062,887. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

