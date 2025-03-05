Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

