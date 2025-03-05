Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 76.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 265,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,379,000 after buying an additional 114,473 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 95.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.3% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $313.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $322.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.07.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $106,366.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,233.98. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $305,322.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,961. The trade was a 14.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,241 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.