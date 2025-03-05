RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $68,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Down 3.9 %

RTX stock opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $135.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

