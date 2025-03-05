Reviewing Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) & The Competition

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lucky Strike Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -2,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out -55.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lucky Strike Entertainment is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lucky Strike Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors 50 357 810 8 2.63

Volatility and Risk

Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion -$83.58 million -1,002.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors $1.76 billion $10.39 million 312.76

Lucky Strike Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors -16.64% -1.13% -3.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment peers beat Lucky Strike Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

