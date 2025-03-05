Symphony Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 104 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Symphony Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,901.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,073.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,505.73 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,323.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.