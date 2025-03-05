Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Up 43.3% in February

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the January 31st total of 851,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on TM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

TM stock opened at $180.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.39 and a 200 day moving average of $180.30. The firm has a market cap of $243.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

