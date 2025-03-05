Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
Shares of PDRDF opened at C$106.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$107.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.54. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of C$98.43 and a 1 year high of C$167.00.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pernod Ricard
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Grab Holdings: Time to Grab More of This Rideshare Beast
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Okta’s Stock Reversal Gains Momentum—20% Upside Ahead
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Tariffs Won’t Stop These 3 Stocks From Rising
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.