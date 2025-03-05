Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of PDRDF opened at C$106.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$107.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.54. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of C$98.43 and a 1 year high of C$167.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.