Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.30 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 153202125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.95 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.42.

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

