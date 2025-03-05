Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.30 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 153202125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.95 ($0.13).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.
In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.
