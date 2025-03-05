Carrera Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $544.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $511.97 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.32.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

