Carrera Capital Advisors Purchases New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Carrera Capital Advisors owned about 0.20% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

