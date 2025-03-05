Carrera Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 188,568 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,035,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 71,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 261.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 328.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.13 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.91 and its 200-day moving average is $181.09.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

