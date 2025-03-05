iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Increased by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $206.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

