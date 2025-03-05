M&T Bank Corp Sells 11,678 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $64,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after buying an additional 581,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,354,000 after purchasing an additional 132,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

