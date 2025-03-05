SPC Financial Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $264.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.38 and a 200-day moving average of $225.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.